Preview: Wolves vs. Heat

Closing a four-game homestand, the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-42) face the Miami Heat (28-27) on Friday evening in Minneapolis.

Coming off of a 130-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, the Wolves look to end their homestand with a 2-2 record on Friday. Playing without Karl-Anthony Towns in each of the previous two contests, Anthony Edwards has led the team in scoring, tallying 24 points in the Timberwolves' matchup versus Milwaukee.

The Heat have dropped consecutive games, most recently losing to the Denver Nuggets 123-106 on Wednesday. Miami center Bam Adebayo led the team with 21 points and six rebounds in the defeat. This season, Miami is led by forward Jimmy Butler, who averages 21.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Friday will be the first meeting between Minnesota and Miami this season, and the second time Butler will suit up at Target Center as an opponent since being traded by the Timberwolves in November 2018.

Tipoff for Friday's game is set for 7:00PM Central Time and is available via Bally Sports Extra on The CW Twin Cities and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves vs Heat

When: 7:00pm CT, April 16

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports Extra on The CW Twin Cities

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE. Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Heat: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Heat: G – Kendrick Nunn, G – Duncan Robinson, F – Jimmy Butler, F – Trevor Ariza, C – Bam Adebayo