PREVIEW: WOLVES VS. HAWKS

Written by Fran Manzano
Posted: Dec 05, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) commence a three-game home stand at Target Center, starting with the Atlanta Hawks (12-12) on Monday night.

The Timberwolves are currently on a two-game skid with losses in Washington and in Brooklyn. Coincidentally, the Atlanta Hawks are also on a two-game losing streak with losses at home against Philadelphia and on the road in Charlotte.

The Timberwolves’ 110-105 defeat versus the East-leading Brooklyn Nets on Friday has the team on a losing streak for the first time since November 15. With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined due to injury, the scoring load was upon D’Angelo Russell, who finished with a team-high 21 points. Fellow Wolves starters Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid each added 19 points as well.

On Sunday night, the Atlanta Hawks fell to the Charlotte Hornets, 130-127. Hawks forward John Collins dropped a season-high of 31 points with Atlanta guards Kevin Huerter and Trae Young pitching in 28 and 25 points, respectively. The Hawks are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

Atlanta has won the past three meetings versus Minnesota, with the last Timberwolves victory taking place on November 25, 2019.

  • What: : Wolves vs. Hawks
  • When: 7pm CT, December 6
  • Where: Target Center
  • Watch: Bally Sports North
  • Listen: 830 WCCO

    • Current Status Report:

    Wolves: Jaden McDaniels (Flu-Like Symptoms) is PROBABLE.

    Karl-Anthony Towns (Tailbone Contusion), Jaylen Nowell (Back Spasms), D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness), and Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) are QUESTIONABLE.

    Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Right Ankle Sprain), De’Andre Hunter (Right Wrist Tendon Surgery), Onyeka Okongwu (Right Shoulder Injury Recovery), and Cam Reddish (Left Wrist Sprain) are OUT.

