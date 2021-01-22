Preview: Wolves vs. Hawks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-10) are set for a rematch against the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) on Friday night.

Minnesota is coming off of a heartbreaking loss against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, falling 97-96 in the final seconds. Starting guards D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley led the team, with Russell contributing 19 points and six assists, while Beasley put up 13 points, five assists and seven rebounds. The Timberwolves held the Magic to 39.1% shooting from the floor, but the defensive performance wasn’t enough for victory in the end.

Atlanta is on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Detroit Pistons, 123-115, on Wednesday night. Hawks center Clint Capela had a remarkable game with 27 points, 26 rebounds, and five blocks. Capela became the first player since NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal to have at least 25 points, 25 rebounds and five blocks in a game.

The Timberwolves and the Hawks previously met on Monday afternoon where the Hawks took a 108-97 victory on their home court. This is the last time they will meet during 2020-21 season.

What: Wolves vs. Hawks

Wolves vs. Hawks When: 7:00pm CT, January 22, 2021

7:00pm CT, January 22, 2021 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Fox Sports North Plus

Fox Sports North Plus Listen: 830 WCCO Current

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) is PROBABLE. Juancho Hernangómez (Health and Safety Protocols), Ricky Rubio (Health and Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Avulsion Fracture, Right Knee), Kris Dunn (Right Ankle Surgery), Danilo Gallinari (Right Ankle Sprain), De’Andre Hunter (Right Knee Soreness) Cam Reddish (Left Knee Contusion) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, F – Josh Okogie, C – Naz Reid

Hawks: G – Trae Young, G – Kevin Huerter, F – John Collins, F – Solomon Hill, C – Clint Capela