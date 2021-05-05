Preview: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-45) wrap a three-game homestand on Wednesday night as they face the Memphis Grizzlies (32-32) at Target Center.

The Wolves return to the hardwood following three days of rest, falling to the New Orleans Pelicans 140-136 in overtime on Saturday. Anthony Edwards tallied a team-high 29 points in the loss while Karl-Anthony Towns added 28. The defeat snapped Minnesota's four-game winning streak, moving them to 6-4 in their previous 10 games.

The Grizzlies continue to vie for playoff positioning, currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference, just behind the Golden State Warriors and the eighth seed. With just eight games left for Memphis, a Grizzlies-Warriors matchup is most likely in the play-in tournament's first round, but the owner of the eighth seed will secure the matchup on their home floor.

Memphis fell to the New York Knicks 118-104 in the team's most recent game action, led by forward Dillon Brooks' 25 points.

Minnesota has been defeated by the Grizzlies in both of the teams' previous meetings this season, with a 120-108 defeat on April 2 in Memphis marking the teams' most recent matchup. The Timberwolves own a 49-47 advantage in the teams' all-time meetings.

Tipoff for Wednesday's game is set for 7:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

When: 7:00pm CT, May 5

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports Extra on The CW Twin Cities

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) and Jarrett Culver (Right Ankle Surgery) are OUT.

Grizzlies: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Grizzlies: G – Ja Morant, G – Grayson Allen, F – Dillon Brooks, F – Kyle Anderson, C – Jonas Valanciunas