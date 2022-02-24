Preview: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-28) host the Memphis Grizzlies (41-19) on the first night of a back-to-back at Target Center.

Back from the seven-day NBA All-Star break, the Timberwolves are on a quest to clinch a playoff berth with 23 games remaining in the regular season. During the break, Minnesota was well-represented with three members participating at All-Star weekend. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels participated in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. McDaniels ended the night with a 12-point performance on 50% shooting from the field and a whopping 66% from beyond the arc. On Saturday, Karl-Anthony Towns put on a shooting clinic for the world to see and made history becoming both the first center ever to win the three-point contest and scoring the most points ever in the contest’s final round. On Sunday, Towns participated in his third All-Star game and concluded the night with nine points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The Memphis Grizzlies lost their previous match, before the All-Star Break, against Portland, 123-119. First time NBA All-Star Ja Morant dropped 44 points along with 11 assists in 38 minutes. In addition, Desmond Bane had himself a night scoring 30 points along with five rebounds in the defeat. Memphis currently sits at the third spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 in their past 10 games. Memphis has defeated the Timberwolves in two of the three meetings versus Minnesota this season. The teams’ meeting on Thursday will be the final matchup between Memphis and Minnesota during the 2021-22 regular season.

What: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

When: 7:00pm CT, February 24

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assigment) and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injusry) are OUT.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks (Left Ankle Sprain), Yves Pons (Left Thigh Soreness), and Tyrell Terry (G League Two Way) are OUT.