Preview: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-8) look to bounce back Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (5-6) for the second of a two-game series at Target Center.

Despite a combined 78 points from the triumvirate of Malik Beasley (28), Karl-Anthony Towns (25), and D’Angelo Russell (25), the Wolves were outscored 38-17 in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s matchup to fall 118-107. Memphis was led by Jonas Valančiūnas’ double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds, while Grayson Allen added 20 points off the bench. The Grizzlies outperformed Minnesota in the paint on the evening with an 80-44 scoring advantage at close range.

“It’s never easy losing games,” Wolves Head Coach Ryan Saunders told media on Thursday. “Especially when you feel you played well and did enough to win for a majority of the basketball game. You talk of patience but you also need to talk of urgency too.

“We need to have a sense of urgency.”

That sense of urgency will be on display Friday, as Minnesota battles for its second win of a four-game homestand at Target Center. Tipoff is at 7PM CT on FOX Sports North.

What: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

Wolves vs. Grizzlies When: 7pm CT, January 15

7pm CT, January 15 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Fox Sports North

Fox Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Perilunate Sublaxtion) are probable. Jake Layman (Personal Reasons), Ricky Rubio (Health and Safety Protocols), and Juancho Hernangómez (Health and Safety Protocols) are out.

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (Left Ankle Sprain) is questionable. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Left Knee Meniscus Surgery Recovery), Jontay Porter (Right Knee Soreness), Killian Tillie (Right Hamstring Strain), Justise Winslow (Left Hip Displacement) are out.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, F – Josh Okogie, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Grizzlies: G – Tyus Jones, G – Dillon Brooks, F – Brandon Clarke, F – Kyle Anderson, C – Jonas Valančiūnas