Preview: Wolves vs. Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-3) will face the Los Angeles Clippers (2-4) on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Minnesota is coming off of a 115-97 loss against the Orlando Magic on Monday night. The Wolves were led by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who tallied 23 points and 16 rebounds in the game.

The Timberwolves will be playing without D’Angelo Russell on Wednesday evening after Russell suffered a right ankle sprain during Monday’s contest.

Los Angeles is looking to record consecutive wins for the first time this season after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 99-94 on Monday. Veteran Clippers forward Paul George posted a game-high 32 points, 15 of which game within the final frame.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Clippers meet this season, with a rematch of the matchup reoccurring on Friday night at Target Center.

What: Wolves vs. Clippers

When: 7:00pm CT, November 3

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Left Calf Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (Knee), Serge Ibaka (Back), Jason Preston (Foot), and Marcus Morris Sr. (Knee) are OUT.