Preview: Wolves vs. Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-18) return home Wednesday night to host the LA Clippers (17-8) at Target Center. The two sides met previously on December 29 in the City of Angels, with the Clippers claiming a 124-101 victory at STAPLES Center.

The Wolves ended a five-game road trip falling, 127-122, to the Dallas Mavericks Monday night in Texas, nearly erasing a 21-point halftime deficit led by Malik Beasley's 22 fourth-quarter points. Beasley finished the evening with 30 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including six three-pointers, to go with nine rebounds. Beasley currently sits atop the scoring column for Minnesota, averaging 20.5 points per game on 38.5% shooting from three-point range.

Ty Lue's Clippers look to snap out of a funk that saw back-to-back losses at STAPLES Center to the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings, respectively. Kawhi Leonard leads the Clippers with 26 points per game on an efficient 50.4% shooting clip from the field. LA will be without early Most Valuable Player candidate Paul George, who suffered a right toe injury, Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Tipoff from Target Center is set for 7PM Central, available locally on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs. Clippers

When: 7:00pm CT, February 10

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D’Angelo Russell (Left Leg Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. Karl-Anthony Towns (Health & Safety Protocols) is DOUBTFUL. Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain) is OUT.

Clippers: Patrick Beverley (Right Knee Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. Paul George (Right Toe Bone Edema) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Naz Reid

Clippers: G – Reggie Jackson, G – Luke Kennard, F – Nicolas Batum, F – Kawhi Leonard, C – Serge Ibaka