Preview: Wolves vs. Cavaliers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-14) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10) Sunday evening before embarking on a five-game road trip. Sunday's contest is the first of a home-and-home back-to-back between the two clubs.

Minnesota is coming off a 118-94 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Target Center. Malik Beasley led his side with 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting in the loss. Rookie Anthony Edwards earned his first career start, scoring 15 points and grabbing four rebounds. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick has scored at least 15 points in four consecutive games, shooting 44% from three-point range in that time frame.

The Cavaliers most recently fell to the New York Knicks, 102-81, at Madison Square Garden Friday night. The backcourt of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton combined for 41 points in the loss. New addition Jarrett Allen added 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Tipoff for Sunday's contest is slated for 7PM CT at Target Center, available locally on FOX Sports North PLUS. The Wolves and Cavs wrap their season series Monday night in Cleveland.

What: Wolves vs. Cavs

Wolves vs. Cavs When: 7pm CT, January 31

7pm CT, January 31 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Fox Sports North PLUS

Fox Sports North PLUS Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D'Angelo Russell (Right Quad Contusion) and Naz Reid (Right Wrist Sprain) are QUESTIONABLE. Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain), Juancho Hernangómez (Health & Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Cavaliers:Lamar Stevens (Right Abdominal Strain) is QUESTIONABLE. Matthew Dellavedova (Concussion)and Kevin Love(Right Calf Strain) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Ed Davis

Cavaliers: G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Larry Nance, Jr., C - Andre Drummond