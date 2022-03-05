Preview: Wolves vs. Trail Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29) face the Portland Trail Blazers (25-37) at Target Center on the final game of a back-to-back set on Saturday night.

Minnesota cruised to a 37-point victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma on Friday, 138-101. Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 20 points each, with Reid shooting a perfect 8-of-8 from the field. Led by Reid and Taurean Prince, the Timberwolves bench outscored Oklahoma City's reserves 74-18. The win marked Minnesota's third consecutive victory, and sixth win in their last eight contests.

Portland meanwhile has dropped its three games following the All-Star break despite carrying a four-game winning streak into the hiatus. The Blazers fell 120-90 in Phoenix on Wednesday, with the Blazers scoring efforts being led by guard Brandon Williams.

Minnesota is 2-0 versus Portland this season, with the team's third and fourth matchups coming at Target Center in back-to-back games on Saturday and Monday.

What: Wolves vs. Trail Blazers

When: 7:00pm CT, March 5

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

