Preview: Wolves vs. Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29) return to action on Monday night as they face the Portland Trail Blazers (25-38) at Target Center.

Minnesota and Portland met on Saturday night where the Timberwolves prevailed 135-121.

It was a big night for Minnesota’s guard rotation, with Malik Beasley breaking the franchise record for most threes in a single season, D’Angelo Russell tallying a career-high 15 assists, and Jaylen Nowell putting up 22 points as a reserve.

Three-time NBA All-Star and Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns contributed a team-high 36 points and 15 rebounds in the contest.

Portland guard Anfernee Simons tallied a game-high 38 points, 27 of which game from his nine three-pointers – tying his career-high for made threes in a game. Rookie guard Brandon Williams also had a memorable performance scoring a career-high 21 points off the bench.

Minnesota is 3-0 versus Portland this season, with the Monday night matchup completing the teams’ season series.

What: Wolves vs. Trail Blazers

When: 7:00pm CT, March 7

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD

Trail Blazers: TBD