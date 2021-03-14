Preview: Wolves vs. Trail Blazers

Following a narrow 125-121 defeat on Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-30) meet the Portland Trail Blazers (22-15) in the second game of the teams' back-to-back set on Sunday evening at Target Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 34 points and 10 boards while rookie Anthony Edwards added 21 in the scoring column during Saturday's loss.

The Blazers were led by the duo of Carmelo Anthony and Damian Lillard, who scored 51 combined points, including 18 total in the fourth quarter.

Sunday's matchup will mark the final regular season contest between the divisional foes.

What: Wolves vs. Trail Blazers

When: 7:00pm CT, March 14

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Great Toe Strain) is DOUBTFUL. D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery), Malik Beasley (League Suspension), and Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Blazers: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Blazers: G – Damian Lillard, G – Gary Trent Jr., F – Derrick Jones Jr., F – Robert Covington, C – Enes Kanter