Preview: Wolves vs. 76ers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-13) return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers (13-6) Friday night in the Twin Cities. The Wolves dropped both contests of a two-game road set versus the Golden State Warriors earlier this week.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota in scoring through both losses, with 30 points on Monday and 25 points on Wednesday. The fifth-year pro is averaging a career-high 19.9 points on a potent 38.1% shooting from deep during his first full season with the Timberwolves. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards has scored 15-plus points off the bench in three consecutive games. The Georgia product is shooting 44% from three-point range in that span.

"I just try to stay aggressive as much as I can," Edwards said following Wednesday's loss in San Francisco. "No matter if I’m scoring or not I just try to keep my teammates involved, like the passes that I have and you know plays that I try to make. I just try to get everybody involved, make everybody feel like they need it on the team."

The Sixers visit Minnesota coming off a narrow 107-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Doc Rivers' side has been led by early NBA Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid's 27.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game on 54.6% shooting from the field so far this season. Point forward Ben Simmons adds 13 points and eight assists per game to the Sixers' offensive arsenal.

Friday's meeting is the only matchup between the Wolves and 76ers during the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season. Tipoff is slated for 7PM from Target Center, available on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO radio.

What: Wolves vs. 76ers

Wolves vs. 76ers When: 7pm CT, January 29

7pm CT, January 29 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Fox Sports North

Fox Sports North Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D'Angelo Russell (Right Quad Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE. Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain), Juancho Hernangómez (Health & Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

76ers:Vincent Poirier (Illness) is PROBABLE. Joel Embiid (Back Tightness) is QUESTIONABLE. Terrance Ferguson (Personal Reasons), Mike Scott (Right Knee Swelling), and Rayjon Tucker (Left Knee Arthroscopy) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Naz Reid

76ers: G- Seth Curry, G - Danny Green, F - Ben Simmons, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid