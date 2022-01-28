Preview: Wolves At Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-24) head to Phoenix to take on the Suns (38-9) on the second night of a back-to-back.

Minnesota is coming off a loss versus the Golden State Warriors, 124-115. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 58 points in the loss. During the third quarter, D’Angelo Russell left the game with a Left Shin Contusion and did not return. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 52 points in the win. The Warriors shot 58.3% from deep while the Warriors shot 22.7% from deep. The season series with the Warriors is now 2-1 in Golden State’s favor.

Phoenix has won eight straight, most recently against the Utah Jazz, 105-97. Devin Booker dropped 43 points and 12 rebounds while Chris Paul added 21 points of his own. The Suns have a home record of 19-5 this season.

The Suns have won two straight games against the Wolves leading back to the 2020-21 season. The most recent Suns win was a 99-96 nailbiter at Target Center in November of 2021.

What: Wolves at Suns

When: 8:00pm CT, January 28

Where: Footprint Center

Watch: Bally Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD

Suns: Deandre Ayton (Right Ankle Sprain), Jae Crowder (Left Wrist Contusion), Frank Kaminsky (Right Knee Stress Reaction), JaVale McGee (Left Knee Soreness), Abdel Nader (Right Knee Injury Management), Cameron Payne (Right Wrist Sprain), and Dario Saric (Right Acl Tear) are OUT.