Preview: Wolves at Suns

Continuing a three-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-31) visit the Phoenix Suns (26-12) in Arizona Thursday night. The two sides met previously on February 28 in Minneapolis as the Suns topped the Wolves, 118-99, at Target Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads Minnesota with averages of 22.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in 2020-21. Rookie sensation Anthony Edwards has scored 20-plus points in seven of his past eight games, highlighted by a career-high 34 points in Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Since the All-Star break, Edwards is averaging 27.8 points on 42.4% shooting from three-point range.

Phoenix is led by Devin Booker's 25.1 points per game. Booker has registered nine games of 30-plus points this season, while shooting 36.3% from behind the arc. Veteran point guard Chris Paul leads the Suns with 8.8 assists per game in his 16th NBA season.

Tipoff is set for 9PM Central from Pheonix Suns Arena in downtown Phoenix, available locally on FOX Sports Plus and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Suns

When: 9:00pm CT, March 18

Where: Phoenix Suns Arena

Watch: FOX Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Great Toe Strain) is DOUBTFUL. Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

Suns: Abdel Nader (Right Knee Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. Cameron Johnson (Health & Safety Protocols) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Suns: G – Chris Paul, G – Devin Booker, F – Jae Crowder, F – Mikal Bridges, C – Deandre Ayton