Preview: Wolves At Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-30) conclude their three-game road trip in Texas when they face the San Antonio Spurs (26-42) on Monday night.

The Timberwolves got back into the win column after defeating the Miami Heat, 113-104. Minnesota were down as much as 17 points but quickly rallied after a 34-19 third quarter sealed off by a Taurean Prince buzzer beater from three to give the Wolves a three-point lead heading into the fourth. Jaylen Nowell led with a team-high 16 points off the bench as every starter finished with 12+ points. Minnesota has won seven out of the last eight games.

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a 119-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Backup center Jock Landale ended the contest with a game-high 26 points in the defeat. The Sours are 4-6 in their last 10.

San Antonio has a 13-21 record at home. Minnesota lost the matchup earlier this season at Target Center, and the season series last season, two games to one.

What: Wolves at Spurs

When: 7:30pm CT, March 14

Where: AT&T Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy) is PROBABLE. Patrick Beverley (Ear Injury), Jordan McLaughlin (Right Groin Tightness), and Naz Reid (Back Spasms) are QUESTIONABLE. Jarred Vanderbilt (Left Quad Contusion) is OUT.

Spurs: Joe Wieskamp (Congestion) is PROBABLE. Devontae Cacok (Left Heel Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE. Keita Bates-Diop (Mid Back Soreness), Romeo Langford (Right Hamstring Strain), and Doug McDermott (Right Ankle Sprain) are OUT.