Preview: Wolves at Sixers

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Apr 03, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-37) visit the City of Brotherly Love Saturday night to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (33-15). Saturday's matchup is the second between the two sides this season as the Sixers topped the Wolves, 118-94, in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Wolves 120-108 loss at Memphis Friday night. Rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 points and six assists in the defeat. 

The 76ers most recently won, 114-94, at Cleveland on Thursday. Shake Milton led the way with 27 points in the victory. Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid has been upgraded to questionable on the Sixers' injury list after missing three weeks with a knee injury. 

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7PM Central, available locally on the CW Twin Cities and 102.9 FM. 

  • What: Wolves at Sixers
  • When: 7PM CT, April 3
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center
  • Watch: The CW Twin Cities
  • Listen: 102.9 FM

    • Current Injury Report:

    Wolves: TBD

    Sixers: Joel Embiid (Left Knee Bone Bruise) is QUESTIONABLE. George Hill (Right Thumb Surgery) is OUT.

    Probable Starters:

    Wolves: G – Jordan McLaughlin, G – Malik Beasley, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

    Sixers: G – Ben Simmons, G – Seth Curry, F – Danny Green, F – Tobias Harris, C – Mike Scott

