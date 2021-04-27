Preview: Wolves at Rockets

In search of their first three-game win streak of the 2020-21 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-44) head south to visit the Houston Rockets (15-46) Tuesday night following back-to-back wins over the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz.

D'Angelo Russell led the Wolves with 27 points and 12 assists in Monday's 105-104 win over Utah at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns complemented Russell's effort with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Trailing by 18 points in the second quarter, the triumph over Utah marked Minnesota's sixth comeback of 15-plus points this season.

Houston most recently fell to the Denver Nuggets, 129-116, on the road Saturday night. D.J. Wilson led the Rockets with 25 points in the loss.

The Wolves and Rockets have split their previous two meetings this season, both occurring at Target Center in March.

Tipoff for Tuesday's contest is set for 8:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves at Rockets

When: 8:00pm CT, April 27

Where: Toyota Center

Watch: Bally Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Rockets: D.J. Augustin (Left Ankle Sprain), Sterling Brown(Left Knee Soreness), Dante Exum (Right Calf Strain), Eric Gordon(Right Groin Strain), David Nwaba (Right Wrist Sprain), and John Wall (Right Hamstring Strain) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Rockets: G – Kevin Porter, Jr., G – Armoni Brooks, F – Jae'Sean Tate, F – D.J. Wilson, C – Kelly Olynyk