Preview: Wolves At Pistons

Winners of two straight, the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-24) travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons (12-38) looking to extend the win streak to three.

Minnesota is coming off a dominant win over their Northwest Division rivals, the Denver Nuggets, 130-115. The Wolves netted 68 points from their bench in the victory, marking the second time in franchise history that the Wolves bench has scored 50+ points in three straight games. Taurean Prince led the bench unit with a season-high showing of 23 points and six three pointers. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a near triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in just 28 minutes of action. Patrick Beverley, who had missed the last five games with a Right Ankle Sprain, returned to the starting lineup.

Wolves sophomores Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels were both named to the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars roster prior to Tuesday’s victory. The duo’s selection marks the third time in franchise history that multiple Timberwolves teammates have been selected as Rising Stars.

Facing Minnesota on Thursday will be the Detroit Pistons, who are coming off a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, 111-101. Cory Joseph led the Pistons in scoring with 18 points while rookie guard Cade Cunningham scored six points in the defeat. The Pistons are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The Timberwolves have won three straight matchups against Detroit leading back to the 2019-20 season. The Pistons are 8-16 at home this season.

What: Wolves at Pistons

When: 6:00pm CT, February 3

Where: Little Caesars Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain), Leandro Bolmaro (Left Ankle Sprain), Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion), and D’Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.

Pistons: Cade Cunningham (Right Hip Pointer) and Josh Jackson (Right Lumbar Spine Spasm) are QUESTIONABLE.

Isaiah Rivers (Right Foot Injury Recovery), Jamorko Pickett (Right Toe Sprain) are OUT.