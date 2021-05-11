Preview: Wolves at Pistons

The end of the road.

The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-47) finish their 2020-21 travel schedule Tuesday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons (20-49) in Motown. The two sides met back on opening night, when the Wolves beat the Pistions, 111-101, at Target Center behind Malik Beasley's 23 points.

Minnesota visits Detroit following a 128-96 victory at Orlando Sunday night. Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell each scored 27 points in the victory.

Detroit fell most recently to the Chicago Bulls, 108-96, on Sunday. Rookie Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Tipoff from Little Caesars Arena is set for 6PM Central Time, available locally on Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves at Pistons

When: 6:00pm CT, May 11

Where: Little Caesars Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Juancho Hernangomez (Left Quad Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE. Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Injury) and Jarrett Culver (Right Ankle Surgery) are OUT.

Pistons: Frank Jackson (Right Ankle Sprain) and Josh Josh Jackson (Right Tooth Surgery) are QUESTIONABLE. Hamidou Diallo (Health and Safety Protocols), Wayne Ellington (Bilateral Calf Strain), Jerami Grant (Bilateral Calf Strain), Cory Joseph (Left Ankle Soreness), Rodney Magruder (Right Elbow Sprain), Mason Plumlee (Rest), and Dennis Smith, Jr. (Left Knee Soreness) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Pistons: G - Killian Hayes, G - Frank Jackson, F - Saddiq Bey, F - Sekou Doumbouya, C - Sekou Doumbouya