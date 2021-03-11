Preview: Wolves At Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-29) begin the second half of the 2020-21 campaign Thursday evening when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (15-21) in the Big Easy.

Standout center Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Wolves with averages of 22 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards is second among all rookies, averaging 14.9 points per game, looking for a strong second half of his first NBA season.

New Orleans is led by Zion Williamson's 25.6 points per game on a staggering 61.4% shooting from the field. The Pelicans' backcourt of Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball shoots a combined 38.6% from three-point range on 12.9 attempts from deep per game.

The two sides previously met in Minneapolis, with the Wolves claiming a 120-110 victory at Target Center, led by Naz Reid's 20 points to go with Edwards' 18 off the bench. Tipoff for Thursday's contest is set for 7PM Central from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

What: Wolves vs Pelicans

When: 7:00pm CT, March 11

Where: Smoothie King Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Great Toe Strain) is DOUBTFUL. D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) and Jordan McLaughlin (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Pelicans: J.J. Redick (Right Heel Soreness) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Pelicans: G – Lonzo Ball, G – Eric Bledsoe, F – Brandon Ingram, F – Zion Williamson, C – Steven Adams