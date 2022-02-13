Preview: Wolves At Pacers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers (19-38) in the final matchup of a four-game road trip.

Minnesota is coming off consecutive losses in Sacramento, and on Friday, in Chicago, 134-122. Against the Bulls, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 31 points, eight assists, and six rebounds while three-time NBA All-Star, Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points with eight rebounds and eight assists. As a team, Minnesota shot 50% from the floor and 32.5% from behind the arc.

The Pacers have lost their previous five contests, most recently to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 120-113. In their Pacers debut, new Indiana acquisitions Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield combined for 39 points. Despite the loss, the team set a new franchise record with 47 points in the first quarter, and led by as many as 21 points.

The Pacers are 2-8 in their previous 10 with a 13-16 record at home. Indiana has won five of the last six matchups with Minnesota, but fell 100-98 versus the Wolves in late November.

What: Wolves at Pacers

When: 2:00pm CT, February 13

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy) is QUESTIONABLE.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon (Sore Right Achilles) is QUESTIONABLE.

Isaiah Jackson (Right Ankle Sprain), T.J. McConnell (Right Wrist Ligament Surgery), Ricky Rubio (Left Knee ACL Tear), Myles Turner (Left Foot Stress Reaction), and T.J. Warren (Left Navicular Fracture) are OUT.