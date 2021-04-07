Preview: Wolves at Pacers

Riding momentum from Monday's win over Sacramento, the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-38) look for back-to-back wins when they visit the Crossroads of America to take on the Indiana Pacers (22-27) Wednesday evening.

D'Angelo Russell returned from knee surgery to score 25 points off the bench in the win over the Kings. Karl-Anthony Towns filled the box score with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, while Anthony Edwards added 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the victory.

Indiana fell 113-97 to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, despite 20 points and five assists from Caris LeVert. Center Myles Turner exited Tuesday's contest with a left ankle injury, and his status is unknown for Wednesday's matchup.

The Wolves and Pacers met previously on February 17, as Indiana outlasted to claim a 134-128 overtime victory at Target Center. Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis led all scorers with 36 points to go with 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Sabonis has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6PM Central from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. Tonight's game is available locally on Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Pacers

When: 6:00pm CT, April 7

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves:D’Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is PROBABLE, Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Injury) and Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) are OUT.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon (Sore Right Hip), Jeremy Lamb (Right Toe Sprain), Domantas Sabonis (Left Ankle Sprain), and Myles Turner (Left Ankle Sprain) are QUESTIONABLE. T.J. Warren (Left Foot Stress Fracture) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Pacers: G – Edmond Sumner, G – Caris LeVert, F – Justin Holiday, F – Doug McDermott, C – Myles Turner