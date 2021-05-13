Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-47) begin their final homestand of the 2020-21 season on Thursday night as they face the Denver Nuggets (45-24) at Target Center.

Winners of two consecutive games, the Wolves return to the hardwood following a 119-100 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Michigan on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns tallied a game-high 28 points while rookie sensation Anthony Edwards poured in 22. The win continued a strong end to the season for Minnesota, who are 6-4 in their previous 10 matchups.

Sitting in sole possession of the fourth seed in the Western Conference playoff race, the Nuggets are just one game back of the Los Angeles Clippers and the third playoff spot in the West. Denver secured a 117-112 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, led by 30 points each from Nuggets center and Most Valuable Player candidate Nikola Jokic and forward Michael Porter Jr.

At Denver's Pepsi Center on January 5, 2021, Minnesota was defeated 123-116, marking the teams' most recent matchup. The Timberwolves are 0-2 in the season series to date.

Tipoff for Thursday's game is set for 7:00 PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves vs. Nuggets

When: 7:00pm CT, May 13

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) and Jarrett Culver (Right Ankle Surgery) are OUT.

Nuggets: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – D'Angelo Russell, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Nuggets: G – Facundo Campazzo, G – Austin Rivers, F – Aaron Gordon, F – Michael Porter Jr., C – Nikola Jokic