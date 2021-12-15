Preview: Wolves at Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15) finish off a two-game road trip in Colorado when they face the Denver Nuggets (14-13) on Wednesday.

Minnesota is back in the win column, snapping a five-game losing streak, after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers, 116-111, on Sunday night.

The Timberwolves welcomed D’Angelo Russell back after being inactive the previous three games due to Right Ankle Soreness. The Wolves trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell combined for 65 points in the Minnesota win. Guard Patrick Beverley was on a defensive mission, limiting Damian Lillard to 24 points on 5-of-17 shooting and 3-of-14 from behind the arc.

Denver has won their past two games, most recently against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic recorded a line of 28 points, 19 rebounds, and 9 assists en route to victory. The Nuggets are 5-5 in their last 10 games with an 8-4 record at home.

Minnesota has lost its previous 12 meetings against Denver, with the last Timberwolves victory taking place on April 11, 2018.

What: Wolves at Nuggets

When: 8pm CT, December 15

Where: Ball Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE.

Nuggets: Will Barton (Non-COVID Illness), and Aaron Gordon (Low Back Pain) are PROBABLE.

Austin Rivers (Healthy and Safety Protocols) is QUESTIONABLE.

Jamal Murray (Left Knee Injury Recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (Lumbar Spine Surgery), P.J. Dozier (Left ACL Surgery), and JaMychal Green (Right Ankle Surgery) are OUT.