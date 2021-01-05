Preview: Wolves at Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-4) meet the Denver Nuggets (2-4) at Ball Arena on Tuesday night for the second game in the two teams’ home-and-home series.

Despite Minnesota leading Sunday’s matchup 84-83 going into the fourth quarter, Denver responded late to hand the Wolves their fourth-straight loss. Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley led the team with 25 points. Second-year guard Jarrett Culver was next in line, contributing 20 points in the defeat.

“The message to our fans is the same message to our players,” Saunders told media on Monday, “Everything we do, there’s a process to it. I understand it’s tough when you’re losing. We’re in such a unique year, looking at the positives and looking at how we progress is important.”

With the win on Sunday night, Denver won its ninth consecutive game against Minnesota. The Nuggets had six players score in double-digits in the game with Jamal Murray leading the way with 36 points. Sunday’s performance was the 6-4 guard’s second game in a row with 30+ points and his highest scoring output so far this season.

Tuesday’s contest will be the last time the two team’s meet during the first half of the season, with the second half being announced at a later date.

What: Wolves at Nuggets

When: 8pm CT, Tuesday, January 5th

Where: Ball Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) and Jaylen Nowell (Left Soleus Strain) are QUESTIONABLE. Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Perilunate Sublaxtion) is OUT.

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols), and Greg Whittington (Left Knee Sprain) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Jarrett Culver,F – Ed Davis, C – Juancho Hernangomez

Nuggets: G – Jamal Murray, G – Gary Harris, F – Will Barton III, F – Paul Millsap, C – Nikola Jokić