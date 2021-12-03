Preview: Wolves at Nets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11) finish off a two-game road trip in New York on Friday against the current leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets (15-6).

A 115-107 Timberwolves loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday snapped Minnesota’s two-game winning streak, but the team continues to a strong string of recent play, winning seven of their last nine contests. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 34 points and 10 rebounds in only 33 minutes of play. This marked Towns’ 83rd career 30+ point game, passing Kevin Garnett for the most 30+ point games in Timberwolves history.

On Tuesday, the Nets overcame state rivals, the New York Knicks, 112-110, at Barclays Center. The All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for 61 points with Harden adding 10 rebounds. The Nets are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups with a 7-4 record at home this season.

Brooklyn has won two consecutive games against Minnesota, but the Timberwolves lead the head-to-head series overall, 35-26. Friday night’s game marks the first meeting between the two for the 2021-22 season with the final matchup taking place at Target Center on January 23.

What: Wolves at Nets

When: 6:30pm CT, December 3

Where: Barclays Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Anthony Edwards (Flu-Like Symptoms) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Flu-Like Symptoms) are PROBABLE. Jaylen Nowell (Non-COVID Illness), Jaden McDaniels (Flu-Like Symptoms) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Tailbone Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE. Patrick Beverley (Left Adductor Strain) is OUT.

Nets: Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) and Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) are OUT.