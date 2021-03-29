Preview: Wolves at Nets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-35) visit New York City to meet the Brooklyn Nets (31-15) Monday night at Barclays Center. It is the first of two matchups between the teams this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 27 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 129-107 loss to the Houston Rockets at Target Center. Since the All-Star break, Towns is averaging 26.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from three-point range.

The Nets most recently beat the Detroit Pistions, 113-111, Friday night in the Motor City. In contention for his second NBA Most Valuable Player award, James Harden is averaging 26 points and 11.4 assists since joining the Nets in January.

Tipoff for Monday's matchup is set for 6:30PM CT from Barclays Center, available on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves at Nets

When: 6:30pm CT, March 29

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Health & Safety Protocols) and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) are OUT.

Nets: Kevin Durant (Left Hamstring Strain), Landry Shamet (Right Ankle Sprain), and Spencer Dinwiddie (Partially Torn ACL) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Nets: G – Kyrie Irving, G – James Harden, F – Joe Harris, F – Jeff Green, C – DeAndre Jordan