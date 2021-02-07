Preview: Wolves at Mavericks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-17) finish a five-game road trip Monday evening when they meet the Dallas Mavericks (8-10) deep in the heart of Texas.

Minnesota erased a 21-point halftime deficit Saturday night in Oklahoma City to fall to the Thunder narrowly at the buzzer, 120-118. Naz Reid led the way with a career-high 29 points to go with six rebounds in the defeat. Rookie standout Anthony Edwards added 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting, while Jake Layman poured in a season-high of 16 off the bench, marking his third consecutive game in double figures.

The Mavericks escaped with a 134-132 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Satruday night led by Luka Doncic's 47-point, 11-assist, seven-rebound performance. Big man Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Monday is the first meeting between the Wolves and Mavericks in 2020-21. Tipoff is set for 7:30PM Central, and is available locally in Minnesota on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio

What: Wolves at Mavericks

When: 7:30pm CT, February 6

Where: American Airlines Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Mavericks: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt C – Naz Reid

Thunder: G – Luka Doncic, G – Josh Richardson, F – Dorian Finney-Smith, F – Maxi Kleber, C – Kristaps Porzingis