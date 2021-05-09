Preview: Wolves at Magic

Get the mouse ears ready, the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-47) visit the Orlando Magic (21-46) Sunday evening in the Magic Kingdom.

The Wolves fell, 121-112, in a tightly contested matchup with the Miami Heat on Friday night in South Florida. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Anthony Edwards added 25 points in the defeat, his 17th game of 25-plus points this season. No other rookie has more than five such games.

Orlando were defeated by the Boston Celtics, 132-96, Friday night at home. Dwayne Bacon and Moe Wagner each had 20 points to lead the Magic in the scoring column.

Tipoff for Sunday's contest is set for 6PM Central from Amway Center in downtown Orlando. Coverage is available locally on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves at Magic

When: 6:00pm CT, May 9

Where: Amway Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Injury), Jarrett Culver (Right Ankle Surgery), and Jaden McDaniels (Personal Reasons) are OUT.

Magic: Wendell Carter, Jr. (Left Eye Abrasion) is QUESTIONABLE. Michael Carter-Williams (Left Ankle Sprain), James Ennis III (Sore Right Calf), Markelle Fultz (Left Torn ACL), Jonathan Isaac (Left Knee Injury Recovery), Chuma Okeke (Left Ankle Sprain), Otto Porter, Jr. (Left Foot Pain), and Terrence Ross (Back Spasms) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Magic: G - Cole Anthony, G - Gary Harris, F - Dwayne Bacon, F - Moe Wagner, C - Mo Bamba