Preview: Wolves at Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19) hope to snap a two-game losing skid as they face the Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) on Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

Minnesota fell to the Utah Jazz on New Year's Eve, 120-108. Following a six-game hiatus due to Health & Safety Protocols, Anthony Edwards returned to the hardwood for the Timberwolves and scored a team-high 26 points. Malik Beasley chipped in 22 points while Jarred Vanderbilt returned from a four-game absence in Health & Safety Protocols for the Wolves.

The Lakers have lost six of their last eight contest, but emerged victorious in their last on-court action, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 139-106 on Friday night. LeBron James scored a game-high 43 points to go with a game-high 14 rebounds while guard Malik Monk added 18 points.

This season, the Wolves have won both meetings versus Los Angeles, including a 110-92 victory over the Lakers on Dec. 17 at Target Center.

The teams will face off again at Target Center on March 16 in the final regular season matchup between the teams.

What: Wolves at Lakers

When: 8:30pm CT, January 2

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, and Jarred Vanderbilt, and McKinley Wright IV are QUESTIONABLE with Return to Competition Reconditioning. Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell remain OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.

Lakers: LeBron James (Rectus Abdominis Strain) is PROBABLE. Anthony Davis (Knee) and Kendrick Nunn (Knee) are OUT.