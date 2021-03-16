Preview: Wolves at Lakers

Tipping off a three-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-30) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (26-13) Tuesday night at Staples Center. The Lakers have taken the two previous matchups this season.

The Wolves have won two of their past three to begin the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. Led by a career-high 34 points and six three-pointers from rookie standout Anthony Edwards, Minnesota beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 114-112, on Sunday evening in Minneapolis.

LeBron James and the Lakers topped the Golden State Warriors, 128-97, in blowout fashion Monday night in San Francisco. James led Los Angeles with 22 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds for his fourth triple-double of the season.

Tipoff is set for 9:30PM Central from Staples Center, available on FOX Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves vs. Lakers

When: 9:30pm CT, March 16

Where: STAPLES Center

Watch: Fox Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Great Toe Strain) is DOUBTFUL. D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) and Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Lakers: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Lakers: G – Dennis Schröder, G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F – LeBron James, F – Markieff Morris, C – Damian Jones