Preview: Wolves vs. Knicks

Following an exhilarating shorthanded victory on Monday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17) look to return to .500 as they face the New York Knicks (15-18) on Tuesday evening at Target Center.

Minnesota bounced back from a two-game skid with a 108-103 victory versus the Boston Celtics led by career-high scoring nights from Jaylen Nowell (29 points) and Nathan Knight (20 points).

Newcomer Greg Monroe, who began the first day of his 10-day contract on Monday, posted a near double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds, and six assists during his first NBA action since the 2018-19 season.

The New York Knicks emerged victorious during a Christmas Day meeting versus the Atlanta Hawks, 101-87. Knicks forward Julius Randle posted team-highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win, while New York guards Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes each tallied 15 points.

Minnesota has won five of its last six meetings versus the Knicks, including a 102-101 win in Minneapolis on March 31, 2021 at Target Center.

What: Wolves vs. Knicks

When: 7:00pm CT, December 28

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

