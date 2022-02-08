Preview: Wolves at Kings

The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-25) will face the Sacramento Kings (20-35) on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Minnesota has won their last four matchups, most recently defeating the Detroit Pistons 118-105 on Sunday. Timberwolves center and 2022 NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns was the lead scorer for the team, putting up 24 points along with 12 rebounds. After missing four games due to a left shin contusion, D’Angelo Russell made his return to the court and contributed 20 points and eight assists in the Wolves victory.

Sacramento is coming off a 113-103 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Kings forward Harrison Barnes posted a team-high 24 points in the game, as well as nine rebounds and five assists. Moe Harkless had a double-double in the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The two teams first met this season on November 17th, where Minnesota emerged victorious with a 107-97 outcome.

Tuesday marks the first game in a back-to-back set versus Sacramento. The Timberwolves lead the all-time head-to-head series versus the Kings 63-58 and hope to sweep Sacramento for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

What: Wolves at Kings

When: 9:00pm CT

Where: Golden 1 Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Timberwolves: TBD.

Kings: Terence Davis (wrist) is OUT. De’Aaron Fox (ankle), and Marvin Bagley III (ankle) are QUESTIONABLE.