Preview: Wolves at Kings

Fresh off Tuesday's 134-120 win, the Minnesota TImberwolves (16-43) look to complete a season sweep versus the Sacramento Kings (23-35) Wednesday evening in the California capital. The Wolves previously beat the Kings, 116-106, on April 5 to begin the three-game season series.

Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 82 in Tuesday's victory, highlighted by 14 three-pointers from the trio. Towns also grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes and Moe Harkless each scored 20 points for the Kings in the defeat. De'Aaron Fox was held to 14 points on the night, his lowest total since February 21.

Wednesday's contest is set to tip at 9:00PM Central, available locally on Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Kings

When: 9:00pm CT, April 21

Where: Golden 1 Center

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) is DOUBTFUL. Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (Left 4th Metacarpal Fracture), Richaun Holmes (Right Hamstring Strain), and Robert Woodard II (Lower Back Soreness) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Kings: G – De'Aaron Fox, G – Buddy Hield, F – Harrison Barnes, F – Moe Harkless, C – Damian Jones