Preview: Wolves at Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) look to end 2021 on a high note as they face the Northwest Division leading Utah Jazz (25-9) on Friday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Minnesota fell to the New York Knicks in the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday, 96-88. The loss marked the first time in 20 games the Timberwolves failed to reach 100 points. Guard Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 20 points, but the team struggled to connect from the floor all game, going 7-of-38 from the three-point line in the loss.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, are in the midst of a five-game winning streak. Utah defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 120-105 on Wednesday led by center Rudy Gobert's 22 points and 14 rebounds.

This season, the Jazz have won both meetings to date versus Minnesota, including a 128-116 victory over the Wolves on Dec. 23 in Utah.

The teams will face off again at Target Center on January 30 in the fourth and final regular season matchup between the divisional foes.

What: Wolves vs. Jazz

When: 8:00pm CT, December 31

Where: Vivint Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince, and Jarred Vanderbilt are QUESTIONABLE with Return to Competition Reconditioning. Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and McKinley Wright IV remain OUT in Health & Safety Protocols.

Jazz: Joe Ingles (Back) is QUESTIONABLE. Mike Conley (Rest), Eric Paschall (Personal Reasons), and Udoka Azubuike (Ankle) are OUT.