Preview: Wolves at Jazz

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16) travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz (21-9) on Thursday night.

Minnesota fell short in the first of the two-game road trip starting in Dallas, 114-102, to snap the four-game win streak.

Karl-Anthony Towns ended Tueday’s matchup against Dallas with 26 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 blocks. Against Dallas, Towns became the third youngest player in NBA history to collect 10,000+ points and 5,000+ rebounds behind Dwight Howard and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Timberwolves were short-handed without five of their members: Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, and Jarred Vanderbilt – all in Health & Safety Protocols.

Utah won their previous matchup against Charlotte. The Jazz trio of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Bojan Bogdanovic combined for 67 points in the victory. The Jazz are 8-2 in their last 10 games with an 11-6 home record.

Minnesota swept the 2020-21 regular season series against Utah, winning all three games by a combined 11 points. Utah defeated Minnesota earlier this season at Target Center.

What: Wolves at Jazz

When: 8:00pm CT, December 23

Where: Vivint Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Right Thumb Contusion) and Naz Reid (Left Calf Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.

Patrick Beverley (Health & Safety Protocols), Anthony Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols), Josh Okogie (Health & Safety Protocols), Taurean Prince (Health & Safety Protocols), and Jarred Vanderbilt (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle Sprain), Malik Fitts (Right Shoulder Sprain), and Miye Oni (Right Ankle Sprain) are OUT.