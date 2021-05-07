Preview: Wolves at Heat

Embarking on their final road trip of the 2020-21 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-46) visit the Miami Heat (35-31) Friday night in South Florida. The Wolves beat the Heat, 119-111, at Target Center back on April 16 to extend their winning streak over Miami to five games, dating back to 2018.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards solidified his place among Rookie of the Year contenders with a 42-point performance Wednesday night versus Memphis. Edwards is just the second teenager in NBA history to record multiple 40-point games. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick also became the youngest player to hit 150 three-pointers in NBA history during Wednesday's loss to Memphis.

The Heat return home following a 127-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Goran Dragić and Duncan Robinson each scored 19 points in the defeat.

Tipoff for Friday's contest is set for 7PM Central from American Airlines Arena. Coverage is available on Bally Sports North Extra on The CW Twin Cities and 830 WCCO.

What: Wolves at Heat

When: 7:00pm CT, May 7

Where: American Airlines Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North Extra on The CW Twin Cities

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Injury), Jarrett Culver (Right Ankle Surgery), and Jaden McDaniels (Personal Reasons) are OUT.

Heat: Jimmy Butler (Flu-like Symptoms) and Tyler Herro (Right Foot Soreness) are QUESTIONABLE. Victor Oladipo (Right Knee Soreness) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Heat: G – Kendrick Nunn, G – Duncan Robinson, F – Andre Iguodala, F – Trevor Ariza, C – Bam Adebayo