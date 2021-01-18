Preview: Wolves at Hawks

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-8) are set to meet the Atlanta Hawks (5-7) in a Monday matinee.

Minnesota returns to action after Friday’s postponement versus the Memphis Grizzlies due to health and safety protocols. The team will be without Juancho Hernangómez, Ricky Rubio, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Atlanta is coming off back-to-back losses following a loss at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Hawks center Clint Capela and guard Trae Young both posted double-doubles for their team, with Capela tallying 25 points and 15 rebounds, and Young scoring 26 points along with 11 assists.

This is the first meeting of the teams this season, and they will meet again on Friday, January 22nd at Target Center.

What: Wolves at Hawks

Wolves at Hawks When: 1:30pm CT, January 18

1:30pm CT, January 18 Where: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Watch: Fox Sports North, NBA TV

Fox Sports North, NBA TV Listen: 830 WCCO Current

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) is PROBABLE. Juancho Hernangómez (Health and Safety Protocols), Ricky Rubio (Health and Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health and Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Hawks: Cam Reddish (Left Knee Contusion) is QUESTIONABLE. Danilo Gallinari (Right Ankle Sprain) is DOUBTFUL. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Avulsion Fracture), and Kris Dunn (Right Ankle Surgery are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Ed Davis

Hawks: G – Trae Young, G – Kevin Huerter, F – John Collins, F – De’Andre Hunter, C – Clint Capela