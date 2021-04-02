Preview: Wolves at Grizzlies

The Minnesota Timberwolves (12-36) begin a weekend road trip when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (22-23) on the banks of the Mississippi River Friday evening. The Wolves and Grizzlies met previously in Minneapolis, with Memphis claiming a 118-107 victory at Target Center.

Minnesota rides momentum from a come-from-behind 102-101 home victory over the New York Knicks Wednesday night. Since the All-Star break, center Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Wolves with averages of 26.4 points and 10.4 rebounds points while shooting 42% from three-point range. March's KIA NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month Anthony Edwards averaged 24.2 points last month, the third highest mark for a teenager in NBA history, behind LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

The Grizzlies most recently fell to the Utah Jazz, 111-107, at home Wednesday night. 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant led Memphis with 36 points and seven assists.

Tipoff from FedEx Forum on famed Beale Street is set for 7PM Central, with coverage available on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Grizzlies

When: 7PM CT, April 2

Where: FedEx Forum

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Health & Safety Protocols) is QUESTIONABLE and D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Grizzlies: Grayson Allen (Left Hip Soreness) is QUESTIONABLE. Jaren Jackson, Jr. (Left Knee Meniscus Surgery Recovery) and Justise Winslow (Right Thigh Soreness) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Malik Beasley, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Grizzlies: G – Ja Morant, G – Desmond Bane, F – Dillon Brooks, F – Kyle Anderson, C – Jonas Valančiūnas