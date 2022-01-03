Preview: Wolves at Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20) hope to finish their three-game road trip with a win as they face the Los Angeles Clippers (19-18) on Monday night.

Minnesota was defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the team's first game of 2022, 108-103. The Timberwolves were still without Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Ruseell due to Health & Safety Protocols. Naz Reid led the team with a season-high 23 points, with Anthony Edwards pitching in 18 and Jaylen Nowell tallying 17 of his own off the bench.

The Clippers have lost three of their last five contests but were victorious against the Brooklyn Nets on New Year’s Day, 120-116. Eric Bledsoe scored a team-high of 27 points while Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson each scored 19 points in the victory.

The Clippers have won the past 6 meetings against the Timberwolves with the last Minnesota victory coming on February 8, 2020.

What: Wolves at Clippers

When: 9:30pm CT, January 3

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Clippers: Nicholas Batum (Right Ankle Sprain) and Jay Scrubb (Return to Competition Competition) are QUESTIONABLE.

Brandon Boston Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols), Paul George (Right Elbow Ulnar Collateral Ligament Tear), Isaiah Hartenstein (Left Ankle Sprain), Luke Kennard (Health & Safety Protocols), Kawhi Leonard (Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery), Jason Preston (Right Foot Injury Recovery), and Ivica Zubac (Health & Safety Procols) are OUT.