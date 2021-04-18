Preview: Wolves at Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-42) make one final trip to STAPLES Center in 2020-21 when they visit the LA Clippers (39-19) on Sunday evening. The two sides have met twice previously this season, with the Clippers claiming victory in both matchups.

Minnesota rides the momentum of a 119-111 victory over the Miami Heat at Target Center on Friday, led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 24 points. The Wolves' bench outscored the Heat by 27 points in the win, highlighted by Naz Reid's 16 points and seven rebounds.

Despite 37 points from Paul George, the Clippers fell 106-103 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, snapping a seven-game win streak. Dating back to April 6, George has scored 30-plus points in five consecutive games. The seven-time NBA All-Star is averaging 29.6 points while shooting 49.1% from three-point range this month.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:00 PM Central from STAPLES Center, with coverage locally on Bally Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio. Sunday's matchup is also available nationally on NBATV.

What: Wolves at Clippers

When: 9:00pm CT, April 18

Where: STAPLES Center

Watch: Bally Sports North / NBATV

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) is DOUBTFUL. Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Soreness) is OUT.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard(Sore Right Foot) is QUESTIONABLE. Patrick Beverley (Left Fourth Metacarpal Fracture) and Serge Ibaka (Lower Back Tightness) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Clippers: G – Reggie Jackson, G – Luke Kennard, F – Paul George, F – Marcus Morris, Sr., C – Ivika Zubac