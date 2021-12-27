Preview: Wolves vs. Celtics

The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17) return home for a back-to-back homestand beginning on Monday night versus the Boston Celtics (16-17).

Minnesota is currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak following a shorthanded defeat versus the Utah Jazz, 128-116, on Thursday.

The Timberwolves head into Monday's meeting versus Boston without seven players due to Health & Safety Protocols: Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Taurean Prince, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and McKinley Wright IV.

The Celtics narrowly lost their previous matchup - a Christmas Day game versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 117-113. Boston's duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored a team-high 25 points in the loss.

Minnesota has lost its previous nine meetings versus the Celtics, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

What: Wolves vs. Celtics

When: 7:00pm CT, December 27

Where: Target Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Status Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Return to Competition Reconditioning) and Josh Okogie (Return to Competition Reconditioning) are QUESTIONABLE.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Health & Safety Protocols), Anthony Edwards (Health & Safety Protocols), D'Angelo Russell (Health & Safety Protocols), Taurean Prince (Health & Safety Protocols), Naz Reid (Health & Safety Protocols), McKinley Wright IV (Health & Safety Protocols), and Jarred Vanderbilt (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Celtics: Marcus Smart (Right Hand Laceration) and Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) are QUESTIONABLE. Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety Protocols), Enes Freedom (Health & Safety Protocols), Bruno Fernando (Health & Safety Protocols), C.J. Miles (Health & Safety Protocols), Aaron Nesmith (Health & Safety Protocols), Josh Richardson (Health & Safety Protocols), Dennis Schroder (Health & Safety Protocols), and Justin Jackson (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.