Preview: Wolves at Celtics

The Minnesota Timberwolves (13-39) look to bounce back Friday evening as they visit the Boston Celtics (26-26) in Beantown. Friday's contest is the first of two between the sides this season.

Minnesota fell to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, 141-137, unable to complete a comeback from a double-digit deficit. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and added 12 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards tallied 27 points -- 17 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Boston beat the New York Knicks, 101-98, Wednesday night on their home floor behind Jaylen Brown's 32 points and 10 rebounds. Jayson Tatum chipped in 25 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Tipoff is slated for 6:30PM Central from TD Garden in Boston, available locally on Bally Sports North PLUS and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Celtics

When: 6:30pm CT, April 9

Where: TD Garden

Watch: Bally Sports North PLUS

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves:Josh Okogie (Personal Reasons) is PROBABLE, Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) is DOUBTFUL, and Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Injury) is OUT.

Celtics: Evan Fournier (Health and Safety Protocols) is OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, F – Jaden McDaniels, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Celtics: G – Kemba Walker, G – Marcus Smart, F – Jaylen Brown, F – Jayson Tatum, C – Robert Williams