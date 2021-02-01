Preview: Wolves at Cavaliers

The Minnesota TImberwolves (5-14) look for the series sweep when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-11) Monday night in Northeast Ohio. The Wolves took the first of the two-game series, 109-104, Sunday night at Target Center.

Minnesota was led by 23 points apiece from wings Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards in the win. D'Angelo Russell scored nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to push the home team past the Cavs. The Wolves trio combined for a total of 14 three pointers in the victory. Minnesota outscored Cleveland 64-12 from three-point range.

The Cavs were led by Andre Drummond's 25 points and 22 rebounds. Darius Garland added 16 points and five assists for Cleveland in the defeat.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is set for 7PM Central on FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.

What: Wolves at Cavs

Wolves at Cavs When: 7pm CT, February 1

7pm CT, February 1 Where: Target Center

Target Center Watch: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D'Angelo Russell (Right Quad Contusion) and Naz Reid (Right Wrist Sprain) are QUESTIONABLE. Jarrett Culver (Left Ankle Sprain), Juancho Hernangómez (Health & Safety Protocols), and Karl-Anthony Towns (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Cavaliers:Lamar Stevens (Right Abdominal Strain) is QUESTIONABLE. Matthew Dellavedova (Concussion)and Kevin Love(Right Calf Strain) are OUT.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – D'Angelo Russell, G – Malik Beasley, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Ed Davis

Cavaliers: G - Darius Garland, G - Collin Sexton, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Larry Nance, Jr., C - Andre Drummond