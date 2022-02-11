Preview: Wolves at Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves (29-26) are back in action on Friday night as they face the Chicago Bulls (34-21) at United Center.

Minnesota fell to Sacramento on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak. Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell posted a double-double with team-high 29 points and 10 assists in the contest. Wolves center and three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns posted 21 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in the loss.

Chicago is coming off of a 121-109 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, breaking a two-game losing streak. Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan tallied a game-high 36 points for the Bulls, while teammate Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. The win over Charlotte put the team in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

This is the first time this season the two teams meet, and they won’t see each other again until their regular season finale on April 10th. Last season, the teams split their two meetings.

What: Wolves at Bulls

When: 7pm CT, February 11th

Where: United Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Sprain), Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy), Josh Okogie (Right Quad Contusion), Taurean Prince (Left Ankle Sprain), Naz Reid (Right Knee Contusion), and D’Angelo Russell (Left Shin Contusion) are QUESTIONABLE.

McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT.

Bulls: TBD