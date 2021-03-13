Preview: Wolves vs. Trail Blazers

In the first matchup of a back-to-back set, the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-29) face the Portland Trail Blazers (21-15) on Saturday evening at Target Center.

Minnesota defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 135-105, on Thursday. The victory marked the first for Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch, and the first time since the 1997-98 season that a team won by 30-plus points after trailing by at least 15 at one point.

The Blazers, winners of three of their last four, lost to the Phoenix Suns 127-121 on Thursday. Blazers guard Damian Lillard led Portland with 30 points.

The Timberwolves trail the Blazers 86-35 in the teams' all-time head-to-head meetings, falling to Portland 135-117 at Moda Center on January 7.

What: Wolves vs. Trail Blazers

When: 7:00pm CT, March 13

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Jarrett Culver (Left Great Toe Strain) is DOUBTFUL. D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery), Malik Beasley (League Suspension), and Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) are OUT.

Blazers: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Anthony Edwards, F – Jake Layman, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Blazers: G – Damian Lillard, G – Gary Trent Jr., F – Derrick Jones Jr., F – Robert Covington, C – Enes Kanter