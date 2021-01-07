Preview: Wolves at Blazers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-5) look to snap their five-game losing streak as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) at Moda Center on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, Minnesota wrapped up a home-and-home series against the Denver Nuggets, where they fell 123-116. Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell led the team with 33 points along with 11 assists, and Juancho Hernangómez had a season-high 25 points, just two points behind his career-high of 27. The 6-9 forward shot an impressive 5-8 from the arc and tallied eight rebounds in the game.

Portland is currently on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling to the Chicago Bulls, 111-108. Trail Blazers guards CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard led their team with a combined 50 points.

Minnesota will see a familiar face sporting a Portland jersey on the court tonight – Robert Covington. Covington was acquired by the Trail Blazers in a trade with the Houston Rockets on November 22, 2020.

This is the Timberwolves’ last away game before a four-game home stretch starting on Saturday.

What: Wolves at Blazers

When: 9pm CT, Thursday, January 7th

Where: Moda Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Left Perilunate Sublaxtion) are OUT.

Blazers:

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Russell, G – Beasley, F – Davis, F – Jarrett Culver, C – Juancho Hernangómez

Blazers: G – Lillard, G – McCollum, F – Covington, F – Jones Jr., C – Nurkic