Preview: Wolves at Wizards

In the final leg of a four-game road trip, the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-26) visit the Washington Wizards (12-18) on Saturday evening at Capital One Arena.

Minnesota fell to the Chicago Bulls in overtime, 133-126, on Wednesday. Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 25 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

The Wizards, winners of six of their last seven games, defeated the Denver Nuggets 112-110 on Thursday. Washington guard and league-leading scorer Bradley Beal led the team with 33 points, on par with his 32.8 points per game average.

The Wolves will be without guard Malik Beasley for tonight's contest and the foreseeable future, with Saturday marking the first game of Beasley's NBA-issued 12-game suspension.

The Timberwolves trail the Wizards 34-26 in the teams' all-time head-to-head meetings, falling to Washington 130-109 in their previous matchup on New Year's Day 2021.

What: Wolves at Wizards

When: 6:00pm CT, February 27

Where: Capital One Arena

Watch: Fox Sports North Plus

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: D'Angelo Russell (Left Knee Surgery) is OUT.

Wizards: TBD.

Probable Starters:

Wolves: G – Ricky Rubio, G – Jaylen Nowell, F – Josh Okogie, F – Anthony Edwards, C – Karl-Anthony Towns

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Garrison Matthews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Moritz Wagner