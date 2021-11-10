Preview: Wolves at Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-6) will face the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco (9-1) on Wednesday night.

Minnesota is coming off an overtime loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. D’Angelo Russell returned to the court after suffering an ankle sprain on November 1st and tallied a team-high 30 points in the game. Anthony Edwards added 27 in the scoring column while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25, including a game-tying 39-foot three-pointer as the regulation buzzer sounded. The Timberwolves were outscored 32-21 in the fourth quarter, which ultimately led to the Grizzlies’ 125-118 overtime victory, and the Wolves’ fifth consecutive loss.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning streak after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 127-113 on Monday night. Warriors guard Stephen Curry netted an NBA season best 50 points along with 10 assists in the contest. This was the 10th 50-point game of Curry’s career. The Warriors scored 41 points in the third quarter, catapulting the team to the 14-point victory.

This is the first time the Timberwolves and Grizzlies meet this season, with Memphis winning the last six matchups between the teams. All-time, the Wolves hold a narrow 49-48 advantage in matchup victories.

What: Wolves at Warriors

When: 9:00pm CT, November 8

Where: Chase Center

Watch: Bally Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Current Injury Report:

Wolves: TBD.

Warriors: Klay Thompson (Achiles) and James Wiseman (Knee) are OUT. Otto Porter Jr. (Foot) is QUESTIONABLE.